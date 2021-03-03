NBA Rumors: Eric Bledsoe Could Be Traded To LA Clippers For Patrick Beverley Terance Mann & Mfiondu Kabengele

Veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe was one of the players that the New Orleans Pelicans acquired when they traded Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, though he's been putting up decent performances as the Pelicans starting point guard, it hasn't stopped him from being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. With the presence of younger floor generals like Lonzo Ball, Kira Lewis Jr., and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in New Orleans, there's a growing belief around the league that the Pelicans may consider moving Bledsoe again before the 2021 trade deadline.