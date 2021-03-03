NBA Rumors: Eric Bledsoe Could Be Traded To LA Clippers For Patrick Beverley Terance Mann & Mfiondu Kabengele

Consequences Of Trading For Eric Bledsoe

Bledsoe is undeniably capable of solving the Clippers' major backcourt issue, but there are also some risks for bringing him to Los Angeles. Trading for Bledsoe would affect the Clippers' salary cap flexibility. According to Spotrac, he's owed $16.8 million this season and $37.5 million over the next two years.

Also, aside from his lucrative contract, another major concern for the Clippers is Bledsoe's poor playoff performances in the past. During his stint with the Bucks, Bledsoe took a huge part of the blame for the team's postseason exits.