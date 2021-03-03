NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Clint Capela For Three Players & Two Second-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Clint Capela An Upgrade Over DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan may be currently posting decent numbers this season, but he's clearly no longer in his prime. With Jordan's age and deteriorating performance, trading for Capela would make a lot of sense for the Nets. As of now, most people would agree that Capela is a much better player than Jordan.

As proven by his performance in Atlanta, he's more capable of taking on the role of Brooklyn's starting center. He would give them a more reliable scoring option under the basket, rebounder, and shot-blocker. This season, the 26-year-old big man is averaging 14.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 58.9 percent from the field, per ESPN.