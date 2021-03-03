NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Clint Capela For Three Players & Two Second-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Despite successfully forming their own "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets don't seem to be done yet in upgrading their roster. Though they are already considered one of the favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating that the Nets are still planning to further improve their supporting cast around Durant, Irving, and Harden before the 2021 trade deadline. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big men who are rumored to be available on the trade market.