Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Were 'Forced' To Hire White Actor For 'Coming To America'

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall said during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they were forced to hire Louie Anderson by the heads of production for their 1988 hit Coming to America.

The comedians appeared on the late-night talk series to promote the sequel to the film titled Coming 2 America.

The New York Post reported the two actors and longtime friends admitted that there were no white actors in the film before Anderson.

Hall admitted that he “loved" Louie, but said they were urged to cast him in the film.

“We were forced to put in a white person," the actor and former talk show host claimed.