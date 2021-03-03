Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Abby Dowse Bares Buns In Thong Teddy & Thigh-High Stockings
Abby Dowse sizzles in see-through neglijee.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse is keeping the hot lingerie pics coming. The Aussie bombshell got online Wednesday to deliver a sexy look, spicing up fans' feed with a booty-centered shot in which she wore a cutout thong teddy.  

The babe seduced the camera by getting on her knees in bed, flaunting her pert derrière as she opened her legs and placed her hand on her thigh.

In her caption, Abby got flirty about wearing heels to bed, leading one fan to comment, "You can do whatever you like when you’re looking like that."

Check out the saucy pic below!

Baring The Buns
Abby Dowse flashes thong-clad booty in black lace lingerie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby showed off her cheeky side in a strappy black teddy from Oh Polly. The daring one-piece had an incorporated bra whose thick underband accentuated the model's supple back. Meanwhile, the skimpy bottoms left little to the imagination, exposing her toned buns.

However, the pièce de résistance was a massive cutout gashing along the back, which bared much of Abby's sculpted body. A flirty lace-up panel bridged the gap, crisscrossing just above her waist and tying loosely with an ample bow draping down her buttocks. 

The slightly ruffled back of the v-shaped thong placed extra emphasis on her perky posterior, reasserting the post's booty-flaunting purpose. Scroll through to see the seductive lingerie!

 

 

 

Rocking Sexy Thigh Highs For A Provocative Yet Classy Look
Abby Dowse slays in black leather lingerie and fishnet thigh highs.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The sizzling blonde paired the outfit with sheer black stockings that reached her thighs. The number sported elegant back seams that extended into a striped pattern toward the ankle, adding sophistication to the otherwise racy look.  

Abby further spruced up her attire with a collection of chic gold jewelry, rocking massive hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, and a matching necklace, in addition to the band ring on her finger. 

The knockout slipped on a pair of glossy stilettos, which were an open-heel style and featured sleek buckle straps that accentuated her slender ankles. Keep scrolling to see the tantalizing ensemble!

Cropped To Thrill
Abby Dowse snaps close-up of her lingerie-clad body.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby spotlighted her killer curves by framing the picture to capture her body alone. Her right foot was cropped out of the shot, which gave fans merely a peek at her stylish footwear. Likewise, her face was only partly featured in the snap, resulting in a seductive photo that kept the focus on her lean yet curvy figure.

The pic cut off just below the nose, allowing viewers to admire Abby's voluptuous lips and chiseled cheekbone. Her hair was pulled up into a sleek updo that showed off her lithe neck. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing attention to her pouty mouth. 

 

Causing A Stir With Her Fans
Abby Dowse poses topless in fishnet garter belt and stockings.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby's online admirers made quick work of showing their love for the post. In the first hour of going live on her account, the suggestive photo garnered over 19,600 likes and 370 comments, including gushing remarks from a slew of fellow models.

"Oooooh la la," commented Tina Louise, who added a fire emoji. 

"Yaaaas," chimed in Nina Serebrova, also ending with a flame.

Abby's less famous followers also had plenty to say about the smoking-hot look. 

"Heels on the bed are mandatory who are you trying to kid?" wrote one person, regarding her words. 

Abby showcased the front-view of the lingerie in a mirror selfie shared a few hours prior. That photo, which was liked over 37,600 times, gave fans a detailed look at the teddy's subtle cheetah-print and revealed its cleavage-baring neckline. 

