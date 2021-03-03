NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Terry Rozier For Dennis Schroder & Montrezl Harrell

Both Teams Made Significant Offseason Changes

As explained on Tuesday by NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers and the Hornets both made notable moves in the 2020 offseason to improve their respective lineups. Los Angeles acquired Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell as a free agent, while the Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball third overall and added Gordon Hayward via free agency.

Despite those moves, the outlet wrote that the Lakers still have a "few weaknesses" that need to be addressed, while the Hornets now have a logjam in the backcourt, with Rozier, Ball, and DeVonte' Graham all seeing major minutes at both guard positions.