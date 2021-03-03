NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Terry Rozier For Dennis Schroder & Montrezl Harrell

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have performed well enough in the 2020-21 campaign, with their 24-12 record good for third in the Western Conference, some observers have noted that the team still has some room for improvement, especially if it wants to win a second straight championship. It's not clear whether the Lakers will make any changes on or before the March 25 trade deadline, but as suggested this week, one of the players the club could target as a midseason acquisition is Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier.