Meghan Markle Reportedly Bullied Two Royal Staffers

Meghan Markle had reportedly bullied two royal staffers to the point that they resigned from their positions said The Times of London.

The Times wrote that two senior members of her staff have claimed that they were bullied by the duchess.

A third said to the publication that Meghan's actions “felt 'more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.'”

The Duchess of Sussex was alleged to have reduced some staffers to tears when she lived at Kensington Palace in the months following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.