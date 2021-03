Dr. Mehmet Oz, star of The Dr. Oz Show, jumped into action and helped to save a man who had a heart attack at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

USA Today reported that a Port Authority Officer named Jeffrey Croissant was first to notice the 60-year-old man after he collapsed at a baggage claim carousel at the airport.

Officer Croissant realized that the man was not breathing and did not have a pulse. According to USA Today, he began to administer CPR.