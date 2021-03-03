Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Doina Barbaneagra Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie
Doina Barbaneagra shows off cleavage in plunging snakeskin-print dress.
Instagram | Doina Barbaneagra
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Moldavan beauty Doina Barbaneagra took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her 1 million followers a massive thrill. The 25-year-old model, who recently celebrated an important milestone on the platform with a scorching lingerie shoot, stripped down to her undies once again to make a bold fashion statement.

The internet vixen flashed her sensational curves in a transparent two-piece set from Dolls Kill that was sure to send pulses racing among her enamored fans. She put on a cheeky show, posing in her kitchen for a tantalizing photoshoot that can be viewed below. Scroll through to see the sizzling pics!

She Leaves Little To The Imagination 
Doina Barbaneagra flashes toned legs in see-through netted pants.
Instagram | Doina Barbaneagra

Doina left barely anything to the imagination in the revealing ensemble, which was made out of a flimsy, clear fabric that fully bared her sculpted body. 

She rocked flirty shorts adorned with ruffled trimmings that added extra definition to her bodacious physique. Her toned midriff was exposed between the high-rise bottoms and a matching crop top that left a generous amount of décolletage on show. 

Although the bateau neckline grazed above her cleavage, her buxom assets were completely visible through the sheer fabric, whose dainty butterfly print did very little to censor her curves. Doina edited the photo for Instagram, adding a blue butterfly over her nipple to match the baby-blue embroidery on her lingerie. 

Check out Doina's skin-baring outfit below!

Giving Off Sultry Vibes 
Doina Barbaneagra goes pantsless and gets on her knees on the floor.
Instagram | Doina Barbaneagra

The social media star exuded sensuality as she presented her luscious curved while bending over a counter to smell a bouquet of tulips or leaning her backside against the supple wood. While most of the pictures were booty-centered, some snaps captured her hourglass figure from the front and side. 

One picture, which can be seen by scrolling through the slideshow embedded below, showed Doina posing with her hands on her temples as she cocked a hip and crossed one thigh over the other. The snap revealed the daring v-shaped waistline that dipped below her belly button, and showed off her chiseled tummy. 

The five-part series also included one photo in which the brunette bombshell arched her back and bowed her head, letting her tresses brush over her cheekbone. 

 

Sexy & Chic
Doina Barbaneagra looks effortessly chic in black lace bralette and pattened leisure pants.
Instagram | Doina Barbaneagra

The Vienna-based model showed off her fashion acumen by pairing the lingerie with a baby-blue chocker. The item accentuated her generous décolletage without taking any attention away from her abundant curves. 

Doina added a bit of bling with discrete drop-down earrings. She styled her raven hair into a thick knotted ponytail that reached her waist. 

The stunner intimated in her caption that she was wearing extensions, crediting Creazione Clemente for her fabulous locks.

The stylish white décor made her gauzy yet ornate outfit pop, giving prominence to its whimsical decorations that also included pastel-pink bows and matching floral embroidery.  

 

 

Bringing The Heat
Doina Barbaneagra sizzles in lacy black teddy.
Instagram | Doina Barbaneagra

Doina's online admirers couldn't get enough of the sultry share, rewarding the post with more than 71,400 likes overnight. The smoking-hot look also brought followers to her comments section by the massing, reeling in about 660 messages.

"Wooow, amazing pictures you are a beauty," said one person.

"Wow!! This outfit looks sensational on you," assured another fan.

Some of Doina's fellow models also chimed in.

"Angel energy," remarked Lydia Clyma, who further expressed her love for the look with a heart emoji.

Laura Amy commented three heart eyes.

