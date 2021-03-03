Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Abby Rao Serves Up Curves In A Thong While Cooking: 'You Hungry?'
Abby Rao places her hand on the side of her head while talking closeup selfie.
Instagram | Abby Rao
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Abby Rao brought a lot of spice to her kitchen to pose for a photo that set the comments section of her latest Instagram share ablaze. The model stood in front of a stove, but it wasn't her cooking that her fans were interested in. Instead, they couldn't seem to stop drooling over the curves that she served up in a barely-there bikini. 

Abby's two-photo slideshow included a hearty helping of her derriere. In her caption, she whetted her admirers' appetites with a teasing question. 

"You hungry?" she asked. 

Red Hot While Using The Range
Abby Rao kneels in a black crop top and biker shorts.
Instagram | Abby Rao

Abby was clad in a two-piece that boasted a striking pattern of red and pink swirls. The swim suit's top had stretchy cups that only made a minor appearance in her pic due to the position of her voluptuous body. The back ties were visible, and they were tied in a bow that was a bit askew. 

Her bottoms were a thong with a triangular back and skinny side straps that did not tie. They were tugged up high, stretching around her shapely hips before plummeting down in the front. 

A Visual Feast
Abby Rao wears a tiger-print bikini with a bandea top.
Instagram | Abby Rao

A snapshot of Abby with her derriere slightly turned toward the camera acted as an appetizer for her hungry fans. She had gotten glammed up before making her meal, and her blond hair was styled in loose, perfectly formed curls that reached the small of her back. She tagged extension expert Kacey Welch to credit her for lengthening her lustrous locks.

Abby's curvy posterior was smooth with a subtle glow, as if it had been slathered with a thin layer of oil. Light from a window made parts of her glutes gleam.

The Main Course
Abby Rao poses on her hands and knees in bed in a pale purple crop top and blue shorts.
Instagram | Abby Rao

Abby initially glanced at the camera over her left shoulder, revealing a glimpse of her big eyes and full pout. She had her corresponding hand on the handle of a frying pan, and she was holding a wooden utensil in the other. 

For her second pic, she turned her attention to the stove while turning her back to the camera. This gave her delighted devotees a look at her peachy asset from a different angle. The shot also highlighted her tiny waist and thigh gap.  

A Buffet Of Culinary Comments
Abby Rao snaps a selfie in a light gray cropped cami and matching tiny shorts.
Instagram | Abby Rao

Abby's Instagram followers couldn't resist responding to her post with comments about their cravings, culinary and otherwise. Many of them compared her round rump to cake and a peach, while others suggested that she looked like a snack.

"Snack AND a whole meal!!" wore her fellow model and influencer, Mariana Morais

"Feed me please," begged one fan. 

"Honestly I’m starving and cake sounds good rn!" another admirer wrote. 

Abby never revealed what was on the menu, but by trading her apron strings for a string bikini, RiceGum's ex managed to rack up over 240,000 likes.

