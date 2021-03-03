Abby Rao Serves Up Curves In A Thong While Cooking: 'You Hungry?'

Abby Rao brought a lot of spice to her kitchen to pose for a photo that set the comments section of her latest Instagram share ablaze. The model stood in front of a stove, but it wasn't her cooking that her fans were interested in. Instead, they couldn't seem to stop drooling over the curves that she served up in a barely-there bikini.

Abby's two-photo slideshow included a hearty helping of her derriere. In her caption, she whetted her admirers' appetites with a teasing question.

"You hungry?" she asked.