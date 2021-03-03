Kindly Myers is always making sure her followers have the best content that Instagram has to offer. The American model was recently caught sneaking a "belfie" (a butt-focused selfie) during one of her photoshoots, and fans are already brimming with anticipation to see the snap.

The Playboy bombshell was mid-shoot with boudoir photographer Jello when she stopped to take a pic of her cheeky assets. She was on her knees on the floor, briefly interrupting the sultry pose to snap a close-up of her lingerie-clad booty.

A picture of Kindly "creating content" was posted to her Instagram page early Wednesday morning, and it's already drawing attention on the star's timeline. According to the caption, the photo was taken by Jello himself and has racked up 8,200 likes in the first three hours of posting.

Scroll through to see the tantalizing snap!