March 3, 2021
Kindly Myers Caught Sneaking 'Belfie' During Lingerie Shoot: 'Creating Content'
Kindly Myers sucks her finger while lying in bed.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers is always making sure her followers have the best content that Instagram has to offer. The American model was recently caught sneaking a "belfie" (a butt-focused selfie)  during one of her photoshoots, and fans are already brimming with anticipation to see the snap.

The Playboy bombshell was mid-shoot with boudoir photographer Jello when she stopped to take a pic of her cheeky assets. She was on her knees on the floor, briefly interrupting the sultry pose to snap a close-up of her lingerie-clad booty. 

A picture of Kindly "creating content" was posted to her Instagram page early Wednesday morning, and it's already drawing attention on the star's timeline. According to the caption, the photo was taken by Jello himself and has racked up 8,200 likes in the first three hours of posting.  

Scroll through to see the tantalizing snap! 

 

 

Flaunting The Booty 
Kindly Myers leans her booty on a bathroom counter while wearing skimpy cutoffs.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The image captured Kindly in mid-profile, allowing fans to admire all of her tempting curves. The sizzling blonde was sitting comfortably on a fuzzy rug at the foot of the bed. She wore a sexy three-piece lingerie set that highlighted her buxom chest and exposed her pert posterior.

Kindly raised her booty in the air and arched her back, reaching over to snap a pic of her toned buns with her phone. The babe showed off a saucy smile and playfully stuck her tongue out. Her knees were open and she held one hand on her thigh, elegantly arching her bare feet as she clicked the pic. Check out the photo below! 

Looking Like A Million Bucks
Kindly Myers sizzles in purple lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

Kindly lived up to her "professional smokeshow" title in a revealing ensemble made out of see-through black lace. She rocked a barely-there thong that stretched above her hip, disappearing beneath a strappy garter belt. The number had a thick lacy front that covered much of her trim midriff, grazing just below her washboard abs. The piece was beautifully ornate and sported sheer mesh inserts and fringe trimmings that matched her cleavage-baring bra.

The 35-year-old spiced up the look with a coordinating choker, which turned her décolletage into a focal point. She wore her hair down and parted in the middle, letting her locks cascade down her back in tousled curls.    

 

Crowd Pleaser 
Kindly Myers snaps a selfie on a boxing ring.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The upload was a big hit with Kindly's 2.5 million followers, who flocked to the comments section to gush over her hotness. In the short time since going online, the upload has amassed a little over 200 messages.  

"Some nice content. Round and firm content!" quipped one person.

"Yasss so sexy," raved another fan, who further expressed their adoration with a heart-eyes emoji.

"You are so HOT!!!" wrote a third Instagrammer, leaving a trail of fire emoji for emphasis. "Keep winning," they added.

"Can we see the picture you took too?" a fourth admirer wanted to know.

Lingerie Lover
Kindly Myers opens up her plaid jacket to flash her see-through lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

Kindly has been delivering one scorching lingerie pic after another this week. Just yesterday, the Tennessee bombshell flashed her voluptuous curves in a see-through black teddy that left nothing to the imagination. A photo-heavy update posted on Monday showed the stunner posing in bed while wearing a racy red lace set.

Her secondary Instagram account is also brimming with piping-hot pics of Kindly in provocative lingerie. A two-part series uploaded Tuesday saw the busty blonde hitting the beach in a seductive strappy two-piece. Kindly knelt down in the sand and flaunted her assets both from the back and front, earning more than 8,100 likes from her 1 million followers on the page. 

