Trending Stories
Instagram Models

South African Hottie Jade Grobler Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Plunging White Swimsuit

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing Under Sheer Open Jacket

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

Instagram Models

Nicky Gile Stuns Instagram In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Odd

UFO Researcher: Top-Secret Alien Plan To Take Over Earth Nears Completion As Alien-Human Hybrids Infiltrate And Integrate Into Human Society [Video]

March 3, 2021
NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Package Centered On Thaddeus Young
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors celebrates after a play.
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has long been a mainstay of trade rumors and ideas, given his grizzled veteran status and expiring contract. He also stands out as one of the organization’s most decorated and talented players in its 26-year history, being a six-time All-Star and one of the key players in its 2019 championship run. With the club rumored to be entertaining offers for Lowry, a recent trade idea suggested that the Chicago Bulls could make a plausible deal for the 34-year-old ahead of the March 25 deadline.

Raptors Are Now Building Around VanVleet & Siakam
Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors celebrate after a play.
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

As explained on Tuesday by NBA Analysis Network, the Raptors seemingly made it clear in the offseason that they are building around their younger talents, with guard Fred VanVleet signing a new long-term deal with the team and power forward Pascal Siakam emerging as a top option on offense. Following a slow start, the club (17-17, fifth in Eastern Conference) appears to be returning to its old form, but that hasn’t quieted the speculation surrounding Lowry and his future in Toronto.

Bulls Could Be An ‘Interesting’ Landing Spot For Lowry
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives against Chicago Bulls center Luke Kornet.
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley

In the proposed trade, the Bulls could acquire Lowry in exchange for three reserve players — Thaddeus Young, Tomas Satoransky, and Chandler Hutchison. The outlet pointed out that Chicago can be considered an “interesting” destination for the former Villanova star because it could help them retain certain young stars, namely Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, who have been mentioned in multiple trade rumors.

“Because of Lowry’s current contract situation, he would not be expensive,” the site added. “The Bulls would be able to hold onto their stars while adding another at the top of the offense.

Lowry Could Provide The Youthful Bulls With Much-Needed Leadership
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors runs past the 2021 NBA All-Star Game logo.
Gettyimages | Elsa

With a 15-18 record, the Bulls are at 10th place in a tightly contested Eastern Conference, where only two games separate them from the fourth-ranked Boston Celtics. Lowry, as noted, could be one of the talented players the team adds before the deadline, as he is still effective on offense and defense. He was also described as someone who could offer a lot of veteran leadership — something that could be important for a team with several players in their early-to-mid-20s.

Raptors Benefit Through Salary Dump
Thaddeus Young of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Justin Holiday of the Indiana Pacers.
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

According to NBA Analysis Network, Young would be the centerpiece of the package sent to Toronto in the hypothetical move, as he remains very productive in his reserve role and could provide depth while playing both forward positions off the bench. His arrival, as speculated, might help the club further “turn it around a bit on and off the court.”

However, the publication stressed that the main benefit for the Raptors would be the fact they would be dumping their longtime point guard’s expensive salary, which is valued at $30.5 million this year, per Spotrac.

Latest Headlines

WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Reveals He’s Been Wrestling With A Serious Injury

March 3, 2021

Spoilers For Wednesday's 'General Hospital': Finn Wants Answers From Anna

March 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Linked To Cavaliers Superstar Andre Drummond

March 3, 2021

Wednesday's 'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Makes A Huge Move

March 3, 2021

Kinsey Wolanski Squeezes Monumental Cleavage Into Teenie Weenie Yellow Bikini

March 3, 2021

Australian Model Natasha Oakley Stretches In A Leopard-Print Swimsuit

March 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.