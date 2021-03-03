NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Package Centered On Thaddeus Young

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has long been a mainstay of trade rumors and ideas, given his grizzled veteran status and expiring contract. He also stands out as one of the organization’s most decorated and talented players in its 26-year history, being a six-time All-Star and one of the key players in its 2019 championship run. With the club rumored to be entertaining offers for Lowry, a recent trade idea suggested that the Chicago Bulls could make a plausible deal for the 34-year-old ahead of the March 25 deadline.