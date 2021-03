Ali Has Been Wrestling With Torn PCL

As quoted by Wrestling Inc. on Tuesday, Ali fielded a number of questions from his Twitter followers that day, with one fan asking him what his biggest frustration is as a WWE superstar. That was when he revealed he is currently nursing a torn PCL, adding that it is “incredibly frustrating” to be in his situation right now.

Ali’s most recent match took place on the March 1 episode of Raw, where he defeated reigning United States Champion Riddle in non-title action.