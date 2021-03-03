Wednesday's 'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Makes A Huge Move

Victor Makes a Shocking Proposal To Adam

Victor (Eric Braeden) hops back in the saddle for work, according to SheKnows Soaps. While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is running Newman Enterprises, it looks like Victor wants to get into the media game.

Victor's latest plan is to get Adam (Mark Grossman) to help him run the company he plans to buy from Ashland Locke. It will be entirely separate from Newman Enterprises.

In addition to getting into business with his son, Victor will also be able to best Billy (Jason Thompson) and ChancComm. Victoria is certain to be furious when she finds out.