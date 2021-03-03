Wednesday's 'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Makes A Huge Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 3, tease that Victor will make a huge move, and he hopes to involve Adam in it. However, The Mustache's youngest son may not be interested. Elsewhere, Kyle worries about his future while Summer tries to figure out what is going on with her boyfriend. Expect her to ask for total honesty, but Kyle's secret could be too much for Summer to hear. Chelsea fantasizes about revenge. Finally, Nick goes full father bear for Faith, and the troubled teen surprises him.