Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing Under Sheer Open Jacket

Instagram Models

Nicky Gile Stuns Instagram In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

Odd

UFO Researcher: Top-Secret Alien Plan To Take Over Earth Nears Completion As Alien-Human Hybrids Infiltrate And Integrate Into Human Society [Video]

Instagram Models

South African Hottie Jade Grobler Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Plunging White Swimsuit

Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

March 3, 2021
Wednesday's 'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Makes A Huge Move
Eric Braeden as Victor on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 3, tease that Victor will make a huge move, and he hopes to involve Adam in it. However, The Mustache's youngest son may not be interested.  Elsewhere, Kyle worries about his future while Summer tries to figure out what is going on with her boyfriend. Expect her to ask for total honesty, but Kyle's secret could be too much for Summer to hear. Chelsea fantasizes about revenge. Finally, Nick goes full father bear for Faith, and the troubled teen surprises him. 

Victor Makes a Shocking Proposal To Adam
Mark Grossman as on Adam The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Victor (Eric Braeden) hops back in the saddle for work, according to SheKnows Soaps. While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is running Newman Enterprises, it looks like Victor wants to get into the media game. 

Victor's latest plan is to get Adam (Mark Grossman) to help him run the company he plans to buy from Ashland Locke. It will be entirely separate from Newman Enterprises. 

In addition to getting into business with his son, Victor will also be able to best Billy (Jason Thompson) and ChancComm. Victoria is certain to be furious when she finds out. 

Kyle Worries About His Future
Michael Mealor as Kyle on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) contemplates what his life would've been like if he hadn't grown up as an Abbott. It's clear that his son is on his mind, and Kyle turns to his Aunt Traci (Beth Maitland) for advice.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) finds Kyle's phone, and she tries unsuccessfully to break into it. Ultimately, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) advises her daughter to allow Kyle the opportunity to tell her the whole truth. Summer takes her mom's words to heart, so she asks him to come clean. But will he?

Chelsea Fantasizes About Revenge
Mark Grossman as Adam faces Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Although she's hiding it from Adam, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is making some progress. She's able to move her chair by moving her hands slightly. Her fury at Adam kissing Sharon (Sharon Case) is the motivation Chelsea needs to regain her mobility. 

However, all that hard work is tiring, and Chelsea falls asleep and has a shocking dream. She sees herself standing up and surprising Adam when he gets home. However, instead of celebrating, Chelsea raises a gun to shoot Adam because of all that he's put her through. 

Nick Protects Faith
Joshua Morrow as Nick and Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn) have coffee together. He leaves his teenage daughter stunned when he reveals that he found out who posted the photo of Sharon kissing Adam. That person got in trouble, and Faith is surprisingly okay with that.

Later, Faith talks to Sharon and Nick, and she decides to reveal the names of all the kids who've been tormenting her since the exposé on Adam hit the headlines. Faith realizes they might stop if there are consequences. 

Latest Headlines

Kinsey Wolanski Squeezes Monumental Cleavage Into Teenie Weenie Yellow Bikini

March 3, 2021

Australian Model Natasha Oakley Stretches In A Leopard-Print Swimsuit

March 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Sacrifice Four Players To Acquire Andre Drummond From Cavaliers

March 3, 2021

Sara Underwood Rocks Soaking-Wet Bikini As She Enjoys An Outdoor Shower

March 3, 2021

Russian Stunner Helga Lovekaty Flaunts Killer Body In Leopard-Print Bikini

March 3, 2021

Vicky Aisha Bares Chest in Uber-Short Crop Top While Wearing A Wig

March 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.