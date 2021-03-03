NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Linked To Cavaliers Superstar Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond To Lakers

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big names who are being shopped by their respective teams. These include two-time All-Star Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes, the Lakers are among the teams that expressed interest in adding Drummond to their roster this season.

However, like the Dallas Mavericks, Amico revealed that the Lakers would only pursue Drummond if the Cavaliers buy out his contract and let him walk away as a free agent.