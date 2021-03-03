Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Linked To Cavaliers Superstar Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of defending their throne and winning back-to-back championships. Though they remain one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, their road to a second consecutive championship won't be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference. In order to boost their chances of achieving their main goal, they arguably shouldn't stop finding ways to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Andre Drummond To Lakers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond blocking Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso's shot
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big names who are being shopped by their respective teams. These include two-time All-Star Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes, the Lakers are among the teams that expressed interest in adding Drummond to their roster this season. 

However, like the Dallas Mavericks, Amico revealed that the Lakers would only pursue Drummond if the Cavaliers buy out his contract and let him walk away as a free agent.

Lakers Need Andre Drummond
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond going up against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Though there's only a minimal chance for them to get Drummond this season, it's not surprising that the Lakers apparently expressed interest in adding him to their roster.

 Despite the addition of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in the last offseason, retired NBA player Kendrick Perkins said in an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, via Twitter, that the Lakers still need an "athletic big" like Drummond. Compared to Gasol and Harrell, Perkins believes that Drummond is more capable of filling the hole left by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in the Lakers' frontcourt.

Andre Drummond Could Form Formidable Frontcourt Duo With Anthony Davis
Andre Drummong of the Cleveland Cavaliers being guarded by Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Drummond could be an incredible addition to the Lakers, especially when Davis returns from his calf injury. With Drummond on their roster, coach Frank Vogel could freely use Davis at the power forward position even in crucial situations. Having a defensive-minded big man like Drummond might also help Davis preserve his body and keep his focus on leading the team's offense.

Drummond may not possess Gasol's passing and floor-spacing skills, but compared to him, he's more durable and could move faster on the court. Also, unlike the 6-foot-7-inch Harrell, Drummond has the size and physique for the center position.

Other Suitors For Andre Drummond
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond waves goodbye during a game against the Detroit Pistons.
Gettyimages | Dave Reginek

The Lakers aren't the only team that expressed interest in acquiring Drummond from the Cavaliers this season. As Amico noted, the center is also currently being linked to the Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Like the Lakers, joining the Nets, Celtics, and the Clippers could also give Drummond a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship this year. However, it remains unknown what type of assets they are willing to give up in a potential deal involving Drummond.

