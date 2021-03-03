NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Linked To Cavaliers Superstar Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of defending their throne and winning back-to-back championships. Though they remain one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, their road to a second consecutive championship won't be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference. In order to boost their chances of achieving their main goal, they arguably shouldn't stop finding ways to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.