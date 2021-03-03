Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Sara Underwood Rocks Soaking-Wet Bikini As She Enjoys An Outdoor Shower
Sara Underwood poses in a crochet dress.
Sara Underwood gave her 8.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Monday, March 1, when she teased them with a new post. 

The American model and former Playboy Playmate of the Year took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself dressed in a stylish bikini that showcased her sensational figure. 

Underwood, who is also known for building tiny cabins with her boyfriend Jacob Witzling, was enjoying an outdoor shower surrounded by beautiful mossy trees.

Skimpy Top
Sara Underwood holds a Chinese food container and wears a light pink top.
The shower was installed over a wooden deck not far from the cabin, which could be seen in the background. 

Photos No. 1 and No. 2 showed Underwood facing the photographer, offering a full view of her front body. For the last pic, she turned her back toward the camera, showing off the back of her outfit — as well as her tight booty.

Underwood rocked a blue two-piece bathing suit that included an interesting top. It looked like a crop top with short sleeves and a classic crew neckline. 

Her Happy Place
Sara Underwood poses in a white top.
The hemline of the top was very short and showed off quite a bit of underboob. It also featured a medium strap that sat right below her breasts and wrapped around her torso. 

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sat high on the sides, accentuating her hourglass shape. 

They had a thong back that flaunted her toned derriere.

In the caption, Underwood joked that having indoor plumbing is "amazing and all," but that this outdoor shower will forever be her "happy place."

Fashion Nova Babe
Sara Underwood poses in a brown cut-out top.
Underwood also revealed in the caption that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, indicating that the post was a partnership with the brand that she represents as an ambassador.

The post has attracted more than 127,000 likes and over 550 comments within a day of going live. Many of Underwood's followers took to the comments section to interact with her, asking questions about her tiny cabin. Many others simply used the space to compliment the model for her outfit and her looks.

Her Fans React
Sara Underwood poses in the snow.
"Love this! I’ve always dreamed of outdoor showering like this," one user wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

"That is one badass shower for sure [red heart emoji] One day I’m gonna shower there," replied another one of her fans.

"You post lots of pics at this place. Is this your cabin. If so it’s absolutely beautiful there," a third admirer added.

"@saraunderwood can't wait for bikini season on the east coast (Atlantic City , Ocean city) New Jersey," a fourth follower chimed in.

