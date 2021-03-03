NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Sacrifice Four Players To Acquire Andre Drummond From Cavaliers

Andre Drummond Goes To D.C.

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Wizards this season is veteran center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. To make Jarrett Allen their official starting center, the Cavaliers recently decided not to play Drummond and started listening to offers for him on the trade market.

Despite his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, Cleveland isn't expected to demand a huge return for the veteran big man, making him an ideal target for an aspiring contender like the Wizards.