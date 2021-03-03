Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Sacrifice Four Players To Acquire Andre Drummond From Cavaliers
Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Caovaliers trying to find his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Beal also remains committed to the Wizards and recently reiterated his desire to finish his career in Washington. However, the Wizards might have do their part to keep Beal happy on their team. If they are serious about contending for the playoffs this season, the Wizards might have to strongly consider adding another superstar to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.

Andre Drummond Goes To D.C.
Andre Drummond on his way to the bench
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Wizards this season is veteran center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. To make Jarrett Allen their official starting center, the Cavaliers recently decided not to play Drummond and started listening to offers for him on the trade market. 

Despite his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, Cleveland isn't expected to demand a huge return for the veteran big man, making him an ideal target for an aspiring contender like the Wizards.

Potential Trade Package For Andre Drummond
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond taking a shot against Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Wizards to acquire Drummond from the Cavaliers before the March 25 deadline. 

In the proposed scenario, the Wizards would be sending a package that includes Thomas Bryant, Robin Lopez, Ish Smith, and Troy Brown to the Cavaliers in exchange for Drummond. If the suggested deal pushes forward, it could help both the Cavaliers and the Wizards in filling their needs and improving their respective rosters.

Wizards Create Their Own 'Big Three'
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Even if it will cost them four players, the potential deal could still be good for the Wizards. The successful acquisition of Drummond could allow them to form their own "Big Three" with Beal and Russell Westbrook while maintaining their salary cap flexibility in the 2021 free agency period. Drummond's arrival might help them address their major frontcourt issue and help them significantly improve on both ends of the floor.

Drummond would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Beal and Westbrook, as well as a monster rebounder and a quality rim protector. This season, the 27-year-old center is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting  47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Andre Drummond & Wizards Would Greatly Benefit From The Trade
Andre Drummond, then with the Detroit Pistons, attacking the basket
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

The proposed trade scenario might make a lot of sense for Drummond and the Wizards. The potential addition of Drummond may not be enough to make Washington an instant favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, pairing him with Beal and Westbrook could give them a better chance of reaching the playoffs and make them a tougher team to beat in a best-of-seven series.

Meanwhile, helping a struggling team like the Wizards reach the postseason would likely help Drummond increase his value and land a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.

