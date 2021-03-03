NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Sacrifice Four Players To Acquire Andre Drummond From Cavaliers

Since the 2020 offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Beal also remains committed to the Wizards and recently reiterated his desire to finish his career in Washington. However, the Wizards might have do their part to keep Beal happy on their team. If they are serious about contending for the playoffs this season, the Wizards might have to strongly consider adding another superstar to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.