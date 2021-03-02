A Tuesday report from Breitbart cited law enforcement sources who claim that President Joe Biden's administration is continuing to illegally hold unaccompanied migrant children at Border Patrol facilities in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

The publication noted that the children are legally required to be transferred to suitable Health and Human Services (HHS) shelters within 72 hours — a limit the White House has allegedly been exceeding.

The news comes after the reopeing of the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (HHS ORR) in Carrizo Springs, which was intended to help with overcrowded border stations.