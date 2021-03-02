Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

Instagram Models

Nicky Gile Stuns Instagram In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing Under Sheer Open Jacket

Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Dana Hamm Rocks Impossibly Tiny Pink Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Dasha Mart Nearly Bursts Out Of Scandalous Mini Dress

March 2, 2021
Joe Biden Reportedly Continues To Illegally Hold Migrant Children At The Border
Joe Biden stands in front of the Seal of the President of the United States.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A Tuesday report from Breitbart cited law enforcement sources who claim that President Joe Biden's administration is continuing to illegally hold unaccompanied migrant children at Border Patrol facilities in Carrizo Springs, Texas. 

The publication noted that the children are legally required to be transferred to suitable Health and Human Services (HHS) shelters within 72 hours — a limit the White House has allegedly been exceeding.

The news comes after the reopeing of the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (HHS ORR) in Carrizo Springs, which was intended to help with overcrowded border stations.

Placement Of Migrant Children Is Allegedly Taking Days To Weeks
A U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Gettyimages | Scott Eisen

According to Breitbart, unaccompanied migrant children are being placed at the Carrizo Springs HHS facility days to weeks later than they should be. The outlet claimed that the high volume of children is leading to overcrowding. 

Notably, some stations are still operating under coronavirus protocols, which the publication implied might be exacerbating the situation.

"Sources say the perfect world scenario does not currently exist and placement with HHS ORR has been delayed due to the recent increases in unaccompanied children arrests along the Texas border," the publication wrote.

Homeland Security Denied A Crisis At The Border
Migrant children next to U.S. Border Patrol.
Gettyimages | John Moore

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday denied that there is a crisis at the border.

"There is a challenge at the border that we are managing,” he said.

According to Breitbart, the comment conflicts with reports from law enforcement officials on the ground.

In response to an inquiry from the outlet, HHS officials pointed to "unpredictable" migration patterns and suggested that there will soon be a higher capacity for migrant children.

"ORR has and will continue to work with DHS to prioritize child welfare and keep children out of border stations," they said.

Biden's Administration Is Reportedly Scrambling To Keep Up
Joe Biden speaks in front of a presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

CBS News claimed that Biden's administration is scrambling to increase the federal government's capacity to house migrant children. The publication pointed to an internal memo that revealed that American foster homes and shelters are being pressured to determine if they can afford to open up more beds to unaccompanied minors.

The publication noted that approximately 97 percent of the beds at the refugee office are full. The news comes amid a purported spike in migrant children at the border that — as Breitbart also underlined — comes amid the strain of theCOVID-19 pandemic.

Biden Is Allegedly Letting Migrant Families Reunite
Joe Biden stands in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Amid scrutiny on his administration's handling of the purported migrant crisis, NBC News reported that Biden will let migrant families separated under Donald Trump's administration reunite. Mayorkas announced the news on Monday and revealed that the administration is creating a task force to oversee the process.

"We are hoping to reunite the families either here or in their country of origin," he said.

Trump's administration notably came under heavy criticism for separating migrant families.

"These separated families suffered unfathomably because of what our government did, and we owe them restitution," said Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian Rocks Dolce & Gabbana Lingerie After Being Called 'Cheap' By Half Of Design Duo

March 2, 2021

Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Obrecht's Wedding Crashing Causes An Uproar

March 2, 2021

Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany To Join Fox News

March 2, 2021

Dasha Mart Nearly Bursts Out Of Scandalous Mini Dress

March 2, 2021

Rachel Lindsay Speaks Out After Deactivating Instagram Account

March 2, 2021

Dana Hamm Rocks Impossibly Tiny Pink Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

March 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.