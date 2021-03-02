Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Obrecht's Wedding Crashing Causes An Uproar

This week has been a wild one on General Hospital and spoilers tease there's more chaos ahead. One scheme to stop Maxie from marrying Peter failed, but now Obrecht's getting involved.

Heading into Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, viewers knew that Peter had been kidnapped. It seemed likely that Valentin and Anna orchestrated this, and that was the case.

Unfortunately, the plan quickly went awry. Dante heard someone kicking and screaming from behind a locked door, and he ended up rescuing Peter.