March 2, 2021
Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany To Join Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a White House press briefing.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Kayleigh McEnany, the Donald Trump White House's last press secretary before he left office, has joined Fox News as a contributor.

As reported by Variety, the announcement of McEnany's new position was made during an interview with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future," Faulkner said, per CNN.

Vanity Fair noted that McEnany's performance in her role was controversial and drew a significant degree of criticism.

McEnany Rose To Prominence On Television
Kayleigh McEnany speaks at the White House.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

McEnany first entered the spotlight during her role as a CNN contributor amid the 2016 election. Although Variety noted she took on the role as a "sort of pro-Trump surrogate," the publication underlined that she was critical of the real estate mogul on occasion and at ione point said he was not a serious candidate. This criticism went on to fuel scrutiny on McEnany when she entered the Trump administration.

Before her CNN stint, McEnany was a production assistant on the former Fox News program "Huckabee," which ran from 2008 to 2015.

Some Fox News Insiders Are Allegedly Not Happy About The Hire
Kayleigh McEnany removes her mask.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

According to The Daily Beast, the hiring of McEnany has not been well received by some Fox News insiders. 

One insider called the hire "disgusting" in the wake of the network's newsroom purge in recent months that was intended to favor right-wing programming to appease the MAGA audience. According to the insider, the network has taken a turn for the worse in recent months.

"It’s not even conservative news anymore. They’ve plunged into an alternate reality where extremist propaganda is the only course on the menu," the insider said.

McEnany Began Appearing On The Network After Trump's Electoral Defeat
Kayleigh McEnany speaks in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

McEnany's move to the network is not a surprise. Per The Daily Beast, she began appearing on Fox News host Sean Hannity's primetime show immediately after Trump was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.

During her time on Hannity, the outlet noted that McEnany continued to parrot Trump's claims that the election was rigged due to widespread voter fraud — claims that have yet to be substantiated.

"She at one point, for instance, said Trump only had a 'one in quadrillion chance' of losing to Biden, repeating a debunked and wholly false argument from the ex-president’s legal team," the outlet noted.

Fox News Previously Criticized McEnany
Kayleigh McEnany stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

McEnany's relationship with Fox News hasn't always been rosy. As The Inquisitr reported, the network previously cut away from one of McEnany's press conferences after she made allegations of electoral fraud. Notably, Fox News host Neil Cavuto criticized the comments and highlighted that Trump's legal team had yet to provide viable evidence to support its claims.

The remarks came amid reports of a rift between Trump and Fox News in the wake of the network calling Arizona for Biden before any other outlet. 

