Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany To Join Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany, the Donald Trump White House's last press secretary before he left office, has joined Fox News as a contributor.

As reported by Variety, the announcement of McEnany's new position was made during an interview with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future," Faulkner said, per CNN.

Vanity Fair noted that McEnany's performance in her role was controversial and drew a significant degree of criticism.