Kim Kardashian looked like more than a million bucks in lingerie from a designer who once described her family as "cheap." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to participate in Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which included a number of racy looks with a retro vibe. The mother of four modeled a black lingerie set that showcased her famous curves.

According to Page Six, the latest Dolce & Gabbana collection paid tribute to "DNA of the ’90s," a time period when the only famous member of the Kardashian clan was patriarch Robert Kardashian, who was a member of O.J. Simpson's legal defense team.