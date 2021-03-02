Trending Stories
March 2, 2021
Kim Kardashian Rocks Dolce & Gabbana Lingerie After Being Called 'Cheap' By Half Of Design Duo
Kim Kardashian gazes at the camera over her shoulder in a strapless denim dress.
Gettyimages | Lars Niki
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kim Kardashian looked like more than a million bucks in lingerie from a designer who once described her family as "cheap." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to participate in Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which included a number of racy looks with a retro vibe. The mother of four modeled a black lingerie set that showcased her famous curves. 

According to Page Six, the latest Dolce & Gabbana collection paid tribute to "DNA of the ’90s," a time period when the only famous member of the Kardashian clan was patriarch Robert Kardashian, who was a member of O.J. Simpson's legal defense team.

Looking Dark & Sultry
Kim Kardashian stares at the camera while wearing a black lace bustier and biker shorts with sheer panels.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Kim, 40, opted to share the photos of her look on her Instagram stories. She stood in front of a mirror while rocking an all-black set. Her ensemble included a cropped lace bustier and a pair of skintight biker shorts. The bottoms featured a sheer lace overlay, leather front panel, and long cutouts. 

A pair of long, satin gloves added a touch of elegance to her sexy ensemble. Her other accessories included a gold necklace with a jewel-encrusted cross pendant and matching earrings. 

In one pic, Kim faced the camera and placed her hand on the sink's dark countertop. In another, she stood before the mirror and stared at her reflection in an intense manner.

Stefano Gabbana Once Bashed The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian gazes at herself in a mirror while clad in a black lingerie set and gloves.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Kim's history with Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana is a bit rocky. As reported by Hollywood Life, she deleted an Instagram post expressing support for his fashion house in early 2019 after fans reminded her that Stefano once called her and her family “the most cheap people in the world.” When a fan shared a post calling him out for his past comments, the designer lashed out by deeming the Kim supporter a "b*tch." 

Kim didn't reveal whether Stefano's remark about her family played into her decision to remove the post, or whether she did so for a different reason.

Kourtney Once Got Criticized For Associating With Domenico Dolce
Stefan Gabbana and Domenico Dulce wear black jackets, dark jeans, and scarves.
Gettyimages | Clara Biondo

The Kardashians' support for the label also raised eyebrows in 2018. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, some Instagrammers were upset with Kourtney after she posed for a photo with Domenico Dolce. They expressed disgust over a remark Stefano made describing Selena Gomez as "ugly." 

Other past Dolce & Gabbana controversies include behavior and comments some critics of the designers have deemed racist, as well as the pair's professed opposition to gay adoption and IVF, which Kim has used. After facing an intense backlash over the latter, they apologized and said that they had changed their views.

Fans React To Kourtney's Smoking Hot Photos
Kourtney Kardashian sports a silver mini dress with spaghetti straps.
Gettyimages | Jeff Schear

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney also appeared to put the past behind her by participating in Dolce & Gabbana's virtual show. She wore a similar all-black set and brought the heat to her Instagram page by posing on the outer hearth of a fireplace. She baked her buns a bit by positioning them in front of the fire.  

This time around, mentions of Dolce & Gabbana's controversies were scarce in the comments section of her post. Instead, fans gushed over how great she looked in the fashion house's designs. 

"Killing the MILF game!" one admirer wrote.

"Your beauty is from another dimension," another chimed in.

"Obsessed with this style," commented a third fan.

