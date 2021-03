Model Dana Hamm knows how to get attention. Her 3.1 million Instagram followers can count on her to share sultry content that catches her flashing plenty of skin in some of the most revealing outfits she can find. On Tuesday, she did not let them down when she uploaded a snap that featured her rocking a tiny pink bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

The top to the model’s swimsuit covered little more than her nipples, leaving most of her voluptuous breasts exposed.