‘Hot Law Student’ Jilissa Zoltko Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie

American model Jilissa Zoltko thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of sexy photos in which she wore a scanty white lingerie set.

The snaps were taken inside the house, specifically in a spacious corner that allowed Jilissa's fit physique to take center stage.

In the first pic, the influencer sat on a round pouf that was situated near an empty fireplace with white walls, sheer curtains, and small decors visible in the background. Jilissa looked to the side with a big smile on her lips as she placed her hands near her shoulders.