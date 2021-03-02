Trending Stories
March 2, 2021
‘Hot Law Student’ Jilissa Zoltko Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie
Jilissa Zoltko wears a printed bikini.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

American model Jilissa Zoltko thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of sexy photos in which she wore a scanty white lingerie set.

The snaps were taken inside the house, specifically in a spacious corner that allowed Jilissa's fit physique to take center stage.

In the first pic, the influencer sat on a round pouf that was situated near an empty fireplace with white walls, sheer curtains, and small decors visible in the background. Jilissa looked to the side with a big smile on her lips as she placed her hands near her shoulders.

Sexy Tan
Jilissa Zoltko wears a teal two-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

For the second image in the series, the bombshell slightly changed her posture. This time, she faced the photographer with her head tilted to the side as she gave the brightest smile.

Jilissa held onto the sides of the chair, and her arms grazed her perky buns. Her thighs were closed to cover her modesty.

The last image showed Jilissa in a similar stance. The only difference was that she didn’t smile in the shot. Sunlight came through the two glass windows behind her, illuminating the space as well as her curves.

Flawless Beauty
Jilissa Zoltko wears blue lingerie set.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

The underwear set she wore was from the online retailer Lounge Underwear and she made sure to tag the brand's Instagram page in the first picture in case her followers were interested in purchasing the intimates for themselves.

The upper undergarment had soft cups, with an underwire offering support for her ample breasts. The cups were crafted from a delicate sheer and lace fabric and had a scalloped trim along the edges that drew even more attention to her bust. The piece showcased a serious amount of cleavage through its plunging neckline.

Lovely In White
Jilissa Zoltko wears white lingerie set.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa sported matching panties made of the same materials as the bras. The bottom had a high-rise design with the narrow waistband clinging to her midsection, accentuating the flatness of her stomach. The high-cut sides emphasized her shapely hips and exposed plenty of skin along her thighs.

The law student finished off the daring look with her favorite accessories. She sported a gold nameplate necklace, a chain necklace with a small round pendant, a bangle, and two rings. Most of her jewelry was from luxury brands.

Perfect In Every Outfit
Jilissa Zoltko wears a frilly black dress.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

In the caption, Jilissa dropped an angel and cloud emoji, which were somewhat relevant to her white ensemble.

Since being published, the lingerie pics have received more than 44,800 likes and over 550 comments. Many of her avid admirers left plenty of notes and compliments in the comments section.

"You are extremely gorgeous! My favorite influencer," one of her fans commented.

"Wow! You look like an angel. You are so flawless and hot!! Too much heat in these photos," gushed another admirer.

"You have exquisite beauty. Great genes," wrote another follower.

