Rachel Lindsay Speaks Out After Deactivating Instagram Account

Rachel Lindsay has spoken out regarding her decision to deactivate her Instagram account. She closed it down on Friday, February 26.

The Bachelor star shared why she made the choice during the March 2 episode of her Higher Learning podcast alongside Van Lathan.

“I saw something negative and I said, ‘You know what? Not today, not even this weekend,’ and currently still not now because I’m still disabled. It was the best decision that I could do for myself to detach from that negativity," she shared, as reported by Us Weekly.