'Bachelor' Star Matt James Holds Contestants Accoutable For Their Actions In 'Women Tell All' Special

Matt James, star of ABC's The Bachelor, held the contestants accountable for their actions in "The Women Tell All" special.

Hosted by Chris Harrison prior to his temporary departure from the series, Matt sat down with the women and discussed his feelings. They shared their experiences as part of the franchise.

Fifteen of Matt's rejected Bachelor suitors joined Chris to look back on the season and offer commentary on their interactions and relationships with Matt.

People Magazine reported that ABC provided a disclaimer at the beginning of the episode that the Women Tell All special taped on February 4.