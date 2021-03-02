Trending Stories
March 2, 2021
Dasha Mart Nearly Bursts Out Of Scandalous Mini Dress
Dasha Mart takes a finger to her lips for sultry selfie.
Instagram | Dasha Mart
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart put her impressive cleavage on show for her Instagram audience on Tuesday as she slipped into a strapless mini dress with a scandalous neckline. 

The Miami-based model, who recently teamed up with Florida hottie Alexa Collins for a lingerie pillow-fight photoshoot, went braless under the plunging outfit, nearly bursting out of her dress as she struck a pair of sultry poses. 

The smoking-hot share earned Dasha some well-deserved viral attention, racking up more than 5,100 likes in just half an hour. Scroll through to see the tantalizing pics that wowed fans!

Dasha Lets It All Hang Out At The Four Seasons Hotel
Dasha Mart poses braless in a sheer top and cheeky cutoffs.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

The two-part series captured Dasha at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, as indicated by the geotag. The Minsk-born knockout let it all hang out as she sat on a sumptuous wicker armchair. Her legs were crossed in an elegant pose that allowed her audience to admire her toned thighs, which the daringly-short hemline left on display. 

The babe stood up for the second snap, parting her sexy pins while shooting a fierce stare at the camera. The stylish hotel lobby made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, its earthy tones giving prominence to her black dress. Check out the captivating photos below!

Cleavage Galore
Dasha Mart sizzles in racy cut-out lingerie for Valentine's Day-inspired shoot.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

While the figure-hugging dress accentuated all of Dasha's incredible curves, the clear point of attraction was the star's eye-popping cleavage. The Playboy cover girl exposed much of her buxom curves in the outrageously low-cut number, which struggled to contain her chest. The plummeting neckline dipped down her tight midriff, forming an inverted u shape that framed her abs. Meanwhile, the sides were fashioned into flimsy cups that bared a tempting amount of sideboob and underboob.

The skintight outfit clung tightly to her tummy and hips. Its ruched texture seemed to emphasize Dasha's voluptuous assets, perfectly showcasing her lithe yet curvaceous physique.

Keep going for more hot pics from the model's IG timeline! 

 

 

Elegant Yet Provocative 
Dasha Mart flaunts toned body in racy cupless lingerie.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

The head-turning dress was from online retailer, Luxe Fusion, which Dasha made sure to tag in her post. The 31-year-old has modeled the brand's design on her page before, every time with roaring results. 

Dasha paired the piece with a matching Christian Dior purse for a sophisticated look. The rest of her accessories were also on point, as she rocked discrete silver jewelry that coordinated with the handbag's chain handle. A dainty silver pendant with black detailing grazed just below her collarbone, not taking any attention away from her cleavage. 

The sizzling blonde wore her long tresses straight and parted in the center, brushing back her locks or letting them tumble over her bare shoulders, depending on the pose.  

Total Smokeshow
Dasha Mart crouches to the floor while wearing thong underwear.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

As expected, fans went crazy over the steamy upload, flocking to the comments section to shower Dasha with love and praise. Among the people who chimed in on her photos were a slew of fellow models, including Nina Serebrova, Valeria Orsini, Daniella Chavez, and Andreane Chamberland.

"Hot," Nina described the look, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

"Wow," commented Valeria, trailed by four heart-eye emojis.

"Beautiful dress. You look fantastic. You have a nice smile," remarked a third Instagram user.

"Stunningly gorgeous," a fourth admirer complimented the 31-year-old's beauty.

 

