March 2, 2021
Katelyn Runck Slays In A Teal Mini Dress With Scandalous Lace-Up Front
Katelyn Runck wears a pale gray dress with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she rocked a teal mini dress that highlighted every inch of her flawless figure.

The photos were taken in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn appeared to be in an outdoor patio area. The sun shone in the background, although the area where Katelyn stood was in the shade. A large wooden planter overflowing with various flowers and greenery was visible to her right.

Flirty In Floral
Katelyn Runck stuns in a floral-print dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The dress Katelyn wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the company in the caption so her followers could find the look if they were interested.

The garment was a deep teal hue that looked stunning against Katelyn's bronzed skin. It had an off-the-shoulder silhouette that left her chest and shoulders bare. The straight neckline stretched over her ample assets, showing off a hint of cleavage. The long sleeves started just below her shoulders and extended all the way to her wrists, covering her toned arms.

Bombshell Cleavage
Katelyn Runck poses in a cleavage-baring dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The dress had a cut-out detail over her chest, and each side was lined with small grommets. A small string criss-crossed her chest, lacing up over her cleavage before being secured with a knotted bow just below. The strings dangled down her flat stomach and she had a serious amount of cleavage on display behind the criss-crossing string. 

The dress itself had a figure-hugging fit, clinging to her slim waist and stretching over her shapely thighs. The hem landed just a few inches down her legs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

Stunning In Teal
Katelyn Runck flaunts her curves in a tight mini dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the tresses tumbled down her chest in an effortless style. In the first shot, she gazed right at the camera, bringing both hands to her hair as she posed.

The second snap was taken from slightly further away and allowed Katelyn to showcase the entire look. She placed one hand on her waist and let the other hang by her side as she posed, her legs looking incredible in the image. She kept the accessories simple, wearing some stud earrings and a pair of strappy nude wedge heels.

Pretty In Pink
Katelyn Runck poses in a hot pink maxi dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

She finished off the post with a short video clip that treated her audience to a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the photo shoot process. She struck a few different poses as a breeze or wind machine blew on her, and her curves looked unbelievable in the skintight dress.

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 16,700 likes within just two hours of going live.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared an update in which she rocked what appeared to be the same footwear, but swapped out the teal mini dress for a maxi dress with an eye-catching pattern that incorporated shades of blue, white, and coral.

