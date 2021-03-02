Trending Stories
March 2, 2021
Hannah Palmer Looks Smoking Hot In A Retro-Inspired Set
Hannah Palmer stretches out in a daring one-piece animal-print swimsuit.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy duo of shots in which she rocked a retro-inspired set that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

The photos were taken outdoors and Hannah sat in a stretch of lush green grass. A metal fence surrounded the green area, with a street visible on the other side dotted with cars. Though the grassy spot appeared to be in an urban area, Hannah managed to make it look like a slice of paradise, taking photos right when the sun was setting.

The sun cast a gorgeous glow over her, illuminating her flawless skin.

Sexy In Leather
Hannah Palmer rocks leather pants and edgy black boots.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah rocked a crop top from the retailer Revolve, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her fans were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

The top was crafted from a charcoal gray fabric with small white polka dots that had a whimsical vibe. The scooped neckline showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and a tiny white bow nestled between her breasts drew even more attention to her ample assets.

Retro Bombshell
Hannah Palmer rocks a retro-inspired crop top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her chest and slender arms exposed, and the entire piece featured ruffled embellishments that added a little something extra to the ensemble. 

The crop top ended just below her breasts, placing plenty of her toned stomach on display.

Hannah paired the top with matching shorts that had a high-waisted silhouette and the same ruffled detailing along the waistband. Her long blond locks were swept back in a high ponytail with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face on one side.

Curves For Days
Hannah Palmer leans back in a sexy ensemble with white cowboy boots.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

In the first shot, she gazed right at the camera, a seductive expression on her face. She kept the accessories simple for the ensemble, adding a pair of earrings as well as a vibrant red lip color.

For the second image, she showed off a full-body look at her outfit as she leaned back, her hands placed on the grass behind her. The hem of her shorts barely grazed the top of her thighs, leaving her lean legs on display, and she accessorized with a pair of white cowboy boots. A fluffy white dog also scampered toward the right of the frame.

Simple Yet Stunning
Hannah Palmer flaunts her buxom curves in a white swimsuit.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah showcased her curves as she stretched out on the grass, with a hint of underboob visible as her buxom assets threatened to escape from her crop top. She had one leg extended completely and the other slightly bent in a pose that highlighted her incredible figure.

Her most recent shot isn't the first time Hannah has gotten in the cowgirl mood. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a lacy white lingerie set accessorized with embroidered brown cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

