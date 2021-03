Kelsea Ballerini might be a country music queen, but she looked like a beach babe in a pair of photos that she uploaded to Instagram on Monday. She kicked off the month of March by skipping spring and rocking some wild summery attire while posing in the sand. The powdery substance became part of her beach look, which included a swimsuit that had her IG followers raving over how great her partially bared buns looked.

"In the willllld," read Kelsea's description of her white-hot snapshots.