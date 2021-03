Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has spoken out for the first time after he was shot during a violent robbery. During the event, two of the singer's three French Bulldogs were stolen.

In an emotional Instagram post under the name Valley of the Dogs, Ryan shared his harrowing experience.

He shared two photographs where he was seen lying in a hospital bed.

In two separate posts, he explained just what occurred on February 24th and described his love for Gaga's dogs and feelings for the singer.