Producers of ABC's The Bachelor have condemned the actions of certain fans who have bullied Rachel Lindsay online. In a slide posted to Instagram, the show's producers spoke out about the harassment she has experienced. Rachel has since disabled her Instagram account.

This came on the heels of Rachel's Extra interview with show host Chris Harrison in which they discussed current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s allegedly offensive social media posts.

In January, a Reddit user shared a photo of Kirkconnell dressed in costume as a Native American. People Magazine also reported that there were other images of the Bachelor frontrunner. She reportedly attended a Kappa Alpha Order "Old South" ball, where she and other women wore antebellum-style dresses.