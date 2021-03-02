Former Golf Channel Star Holly Sonders Displays Ample Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Black Bikini

Holly Sonders added a sizzling picture to her Instagram page on Monday, March 1, that stunned her 557,000 followers. In her latest post, the former sportscaster decided to slip into an ultra-revealing two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her sculpted physique while catching some rays outdoors.

Holly was a former TV personality, working as a broadcaster for Fox Sports and as a host for American Family Insurance. After her stint at Fox, she began building her profile on social media, where she posts tons of sexy snapshots.