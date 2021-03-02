Kindly Myers Caresses Her Curves & Tugs On Bikini Top In Steamy Video

Itty-Bitty Bikini

The Tennessee bombshell highlighted her buxom chest in a front-tie top that gave fans a generous view of her voluptuous assets. The tan number was made out of a textured, ruched fabric that clung tight to her figure, accentuating her assets. Its ruffled trimmings did the rest, directing attention to the cleavage-baring neckline.

Kindly paired the piece with a matching bottom that tied above her hips with large, loopy bows to match the one on her top.

The model originally showcased the skimpy beach item in a photo shared on February 28, in which she posed sideways and got down on her knees and placed her hand in the sand. Her latest upload presented a frontal look at the revealing string bikini. Check out the tantalizing look in the embed below!