Lakers Get A Double-Double Machine

Valanciunas may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Karl-Anthony Towns, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Though he's yet to fully unlock his three-point shooting skills, Valanciunas could provide the Purple and Gold with a walking double-double machine.

"Valanciunas is averaging 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds on 57% shooting from the field since the start of 2018-19 season," Frank wrote. "Sure his range is limited. His impact might also be limited as the NBA transitions away from traditional centers. Even then, he could provide a lot in spurts."