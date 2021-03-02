Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Gets Wild In A Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Instagram Models

Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Skimpy Tie-Dye Mini Dress

Instagram Models

Amanda Cerny Shows Sandy Love In Bikini With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

March 2, 2021
Holly Sonders Wears Nothing Under Sheer Open Jacket
Holly Sonders licks her lip while holding a golf club.
Gettyimages | Todd Warshaw
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Another day, another sizzling-hot Instagram post from Holly Sonders. On Monday, the former Golf Channel host-turned-model fired up fans' imagination with a scorching double update in which she bared it all in a see-through jacket. The foxy brunette wore absolutely nothing underneath the gauzy item, which was made out of a white, tulle-like fabric that did very little to conceal her curves. While Holly made sure to keep the pics Instagram-safe and censored her body by making creative use of props, the bombshell flashed an insane amount of skin. Check out the steamy photoshoot below!  

Hot Bod On Show
Holly Sonders flaunts insanely toned figure in a skimpy bikini.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The sheer outfit allowed viewers to admire Holly's flawless figure without much reserve or constraint. However, what the dark-haired beauty flaunted in particular was her sculpted pins. She further accentuated her sexy gams with strappy metallic-silver heels that wrapped around her slender ankles. The open-toed sandals showed off her chic pedicure, which coordinated with her attire.

Holly wore the jacket open and gave fans a peek at the goods as she struck a couple of sultry poses. The two-part series is embedded below, so keep scrolling! 

Teasing Rather Than Revealing
Holly Sonders teases braless underboob in cropped tee and leggings.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The Instagram sensation teased her braless chest as she posed sideways with her legs open. The lapelled jacket draped over her perky assets, revealing a tantalizing amount of sideboob. Meanwhile, Holly's curvy thighs and chiseled calves were in full view of the camera. The stunner gazed into the distance with provocatively parted lips, sweeping her hair to her side and allowing her locks to brush over her shoulder in tousled waves that gave her more sex appeal.

The second pic captured Holly from the front, flashing a glimpse of her busty cleavage. An ornamental plant strategically placed in the foreground covered her lower body, maintaining her modesty. Likewise, her cascading tresses ensured the shot teased rather than revealed her incredible curves, leaving her audience wanting more. 

The suggestive pics were taken by boudoir photographer Bagley Photo, who has collaborated with the model in the past. Some of the most recent work shared on Holly's Instagram page included a thrilling shot of herself in a saucy high-slit mini dress. The stunner went without underwear and teased her toned booty while bending over a balcony railing, earning close to 11,000 likes from her eager audience. 

Driving Up The Sex Appeal
Holly Sonders kneels in bed with her thighs apart whike wearing a bra and leisure pants.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

This is not the first time that Holly has rocked the sheer look. Her typical photoshoots usually involve risqué outfits that leave barely anything to the imagination. 

Just last week, the smokeshow ditched her undies and shimmied into a see-through wet mini dress that clung to every inch of her toned body. The babe tantalized fans with a booty-centered video in which she got soaked and caressed her curves, scoring more than 65,400 views.

In another post shared earlier last month, Holly flaunted her braless assets by posing in a transparent mesh shirt. She paired it with a sexy lace miniskirt, leaving her top open and serving up a leggy display as she opened wide and put one foot up on a leather chair. 

 

Elegant Or Racy, She Can Do Both
Holly Sonders sizzles in cut-out micro bikini.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

However, it seems that Holly might be looking to move in a different direction creatively. The 33-year-old golf standout, television personality, and social media siren takes great pride in the content she makes and often picks her fans' brains about what they want to see. 

Just like she's done numerous times before, Holly once again turned to her followers for feedback, asking whether they preferred "more elegant shots" or racier content.

While there were some who advocated for "skin to win," the majority of Holly's supporters encouraged her to follow her latest creative streak. 

"Love the elegant shots, leaves something to the imagination," said one person. 

"I prefer class. Perhaps I’m a bit different. Class promotes respect," chimed in a second follower.

"Elegant. Your beauty is quite elegant," a third follower made their case.

"Nice ramp up on the contents over the past month," remarked a fourth admirer.

Holly always finds new ways to keep followers on their toes. Her latest upload racket up more than 220 comments and nearly 6,900 likes in the span of 14 hours, proving that she certainly knows what she's doing.  
 

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get John Collins For Package Centered On Marcus Smart

March 2, 2021

NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Acquire Marcus Mariota To Compete With Jalen Hurts, Per ‘PhillyVoice’

March 2, 2021

Tuesday's 'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea Shocks Chloe

March 2, 2021

Rihanna Kicks Off 'Savage Spring' In Plunge Bra & Thong

March 2, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Al Horford For Powell, Johnson & 'Low-Level Sweeteners'

March 2, 2021

Bri Teresi Gets Down To Her Knees In Barely There Bikini

March 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.