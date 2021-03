The Celtics Aren't Looking Like Title Contenders

As explained on Monday by NBA Analysis Network, the Celtics have had “almost no production” outside of their top three players — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and point guard Kemba Walker. In particular, the outlet mentioned Boston’s weak bench, subpar frontcourt rotation, and the loss of Gordon Hayward via free agency as two reasons why the club is struggling.

All this, as noted, has resulted in the team “fighting to be in the playoff picture” instead of contending for a championship as many observers had expected, hence the hypothetical trade for Collins.