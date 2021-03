The Eagles Have Been Suggested Before As A Landing Spot

As quoted by Mullin, subscriber-only outlet The Athletic previously brought up Philadelphia as a dark-horse candidate to acquire Mariota if the Raiders decide to part ways with him.

“[W]hile Philadelphia wouldn’t seem like an obvious landing spot — Jalen Hurts remains, and Mariota and Carson Wentz are repped by the same agency — one prominent league source said to keep an eye on the Eagles if Mariota is traded or released,” wrote the publication’s Ben Standig, also noting that the 27-year-old will likely be confirmed to be changing teams sometime this month.