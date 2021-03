Chloe Decodes Chelsea's Meaning

At Adam's (Mark Grossman) penthouse, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) stops by to visit Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) while Adam is away, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems that Adam hopes to move out of Genoa City and take Chelsea with him, so he leaves to go talk to her doctor.

While he's gone, Chloes manages to glean some details from what Chelsea wants to tell her. Chelsea is able to type out a few words, and Chloe realizes that something is going on between Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case).