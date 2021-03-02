NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Al Horford For Powell, Johnson & 'Low-Level Sweeteners'

Al Horford To Mavericks

According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, one of the low-cost trade targets for the Mavericks this season is veteran center Al Horford of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Trading for Horford could be a huge gamble for the Mavericks. He's already on the downside of his career and is owed an enormous amount of money over the next two years.

However, if the Thunder won't demand precious assets in exchange for the veteran big man and would be willing to move him just for the sake of cutting long-term costs, bringing Horford to Dallas might make a lot of sense for the Mavericks.