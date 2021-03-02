NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Al Horford For Powell, Johnson & 'Low-Level Sweeteners'

After showing lots of promise last year, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 16-16 record. The Mavericks may be slowly regaining their rhythm and starting to climb the rankings, but if they are serious about making noise in the loaded West this year, they might have to consider improving their supporting cast around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis before the 2021 trade deadline.