March 2, 2021
Rihanna Kicks Off 'Savage Spring' In Plunge Bra & Thong
Rihanna laughs while wearing an oversize orange turtleneck sweater.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Rihanna ignored Punxsutawney Phil's wintry weather prediction and kicked off spring a few weeks early by rocking some colorful pieces from her intimate apparel brand, Savage x Fenty. In a photo uploaded to her Instagram page, the "Umbrella" songstress celebrated the warm and rainy season by looking scorching hot in a lingerie set that included a bra, panties, and robe. She served up plenty of sex appeal while posing in a garden setting that complemented her pretty floral ensemble. 

"Savage af. don’t trip," RiRi wrote in the caption.

Fun With Flirty Florals
Rihanna rocks black turtleneck in front of red roses and other flowers.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

According to Popsugar, Rihanna wore a three-piece set from her spring collection. The Savage x Fenty Free Spirit Floral Xtra VIP Box contains a plunging bra, a pair of thong panties, and robe. The coordinating trio features a cheery floral print in an array of vivid hues set against a powder blue base. 

The color scheme and pattern gave off a retro vibe in RiRi's photo. Her robe was made out of sheer material, while her thong and bra were crafted out of a lightweight stretch fabric.

Colorful Curves
Rihanna wears a hot pink mini dress with drawstring sides.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Rihanna's bra appeared to be lined with underwire for support and shaping. A tie detail adorned the center gore. The undergarment was finished with a flirty ruffle around the neck. The top allowed her natural curves to shine, and its deep neckline showcased her flawless decolletage. The lower part of the bra partially covered the huge tattoo of a winged Egyptian goddess below her bust.

The hitmaker slightly twisted at the waist, showcasing her voluptuous hips and a hint of her peachy derriere. The sides of her thong arched up high to accentuate her curves.

Gorgeous In A Garden
Rihanna sports a white bustier mini dress and crown while surrounded by flowers onstage.
Gettyimages | Gareth Cattermole

RiRi almost looked like she was sunbathing outdoors in a charming garden, where she lounged on what appeared to be a curved stone chair. She stretched her phenomenal figure out on the hard lounger and rested her left hand between her shapely thighs. Her right arm was raised up and draped over the back of the chair. 

She sat between thick bushes with tiny green leaves and purple flowers. To her right, there were rosebushes in full bloom. Their blossoms were pink, yellow, and red. There were other flowering red plants behind her, along with pathways leading to a large stone fountain. 

No More Mullet
Rihanna wears a black robe with a plunging neckline.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Rihanna was rocking her own chic take on the mullet in some of her recent IG photos, including one that showed her looking back at her booty while wearing a cherry-print bikini. However, her latest hair update was all about the bangs. Long, thick fringe covered her forehead, with one piece curling below her left eye. The rest of her mane was long, and it was styled in a soft, loose wave.

Rihanna often pulls double duty as a fashion mogul and a model. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a pair of silky lilac sleep shorts from her brand, and she ensured that her IG followers took notice of her modeling pic by going topless.

