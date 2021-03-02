Rihanna Kicks Off 'Savage Spring' In Plunge Bra & Thong

Fun With Flirty Florals

According to Popsugar, Rihanna wore a three-piece set from her spring collection. The Savage x Fenty Free Spirit Floral Xtra VIP Box contains a plunging bra, a pair of thong panties, and robe. The coordinating trio features a cheery floral print in an array of vivid hues set against a powder blue base.

The color scheme and pattern gave off a retro vibe in RiRi's photo. Her robe was made out of sheer material, while her thong and bra were crafted out of a lightweight stretch fabric.