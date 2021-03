General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday's show tease that there will be quite a bit of chaos breaking out at the double wedding. Peter has gone missing, and there are plenty of people who could have been behind his disappearance.

There are not many people who are excited to see Maxie marry Peter. Anna and Valentin are conspiring to stop it, and Obrecht begged Maxie to call it quits. Dante, Spinelli, Robert, and Jason are all tied to this in one way or another too.