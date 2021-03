Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a vintage lingerie set from Dolce & Gabbana. The star posed for the brand's virtual fashion show, which she tagged as the next chapter for Dolce & Gabbana. The nostalgic pieces came from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The sexy retro look thrilled the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's 112 million Instagram followers. She shared a variety of images of herself posing in the skimpy black set, which can be seen here and here.