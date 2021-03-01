Donald Trump Encourages 'Everybody' To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

Donald Trump Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine

Trump identified what his administration did in helping ensure the vaccine was available by the end of 2020. Even then-president-elect Joe Biden received it.

"We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on December 21st, we took care of Joe Biden because he got his shot, he got his vaccine," Trump said.

The former president noted that the shot had few side effects.

"It shows you how unpainful that vaccine shot is." ... "So everybody, go get your shot," Trump added.