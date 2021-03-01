Donald Trump Encourages 'Everybody' To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

Former President Donald Trump spoke over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). During his speech, he discussed his accomplishments with the COVID-19 vaccine, and he noted that President Joe Biden got vaccinated during his tenure, according to an MSNBC report.
Trump asked attendees not to forget what he accomplished with the vaccine during his time as president, and then he pointed out that the vaccine has few side effects. During the speech, the former president encouraged everyone to get a shot.