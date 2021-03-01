Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Hypothetical Blockbuster

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Red Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Ocean

March 1, 2021
Kara Del Toro Gets Seductive In A Skintight Cocoa-Colored Mini Dress
Kara Del Toro rocks jeans and a daring white blouse.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of steamy snaps in which she rocked a simple yet super sexy ensemble.

The photos were taken out on an empty stretch of sidewalk, and Kara used a short flight of stairs as the location for the eye-catching snaps. A cream-colored building with a gold stair railing was visible behind her, and a few windows decorated the space. 

However, all eyes were on Kara as she showcased her assets in the daring look.

Buxom Bombshell
Kara Del Toro rocks a brown mini dress.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The outfit she wore was from the retailer boohoo, a brand she has rocked on her page many times before. She tagged the brand's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her fans were interested in picking up the ensemble for themselves.

The garment she wore had long sleeves and a scooped neckline that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. The cocoa-colored fabric clung to her slender arms and ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist.

Sweet As Chocolate
Kara Del Toro leans back in a scandalously short dress.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The garment stretched over her shapely hips, and ended with a tie embellishment along the hem on either side. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

Kara's bronzed legs looked incredible in the piece, and she drew even more attention to them with her choice of footwear, a pair of strappy white sandals with stiletto heels and a thin string that wrapped around her calves and shins, reaching all the way to her knee before being secured with a bow.

Glam Girl
Kara Del Toro stretches in a skintight nude mini dress.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

She added a few additional accessories, including a chunky necklace that made a serious style statement. She had a bracelet on one wrist, a delicate ring on her ring finger, and she also carried a small white clutch bag crafted from a lattice-print material. 

Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, and in the first snap, she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her attention was elsewhere in the second image as she sat tall on the stairs, and in the third and final shot, she lounged back against the stone steps.

Pretty In Pink
Kara Del Toro slays in a pink mini dress and thigh-high boots.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Her fans absolutely loved the trio of snaps, and the post racked up over 8,500 likes within just one hour of going live.

"Gorgeous girl," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"Always smoking hot especially your long legs," another follower chimed in.

"Stunning," a third commented simply.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara stunned her fans with a series of snaps in which she rocked a pair of jeans and a sinfully sexy lace-up sweater that left little to the imagination.

Latest Headlines

'General Hospital' Monday Spoilers: Dante Approaches Peter Before The Wedding

March 1, 2021

Internet Sleuths Decode Secret Message In Mars Rover Parachute

March 1, 2021

Parts Of The Amazon Rainforest Are Being Sold Illegally Through Facebook Marketplace

March 1, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Lets It All Hang Out In Green String Bikini

March 1, 2021

Nina Serebrova Emerges From A Pool In Scanty Bikini For Sultry Video

March 1, 2021

Spoilers For Monday's 'General Hospital': A Surprise Guest Interrupts Maxie's Wedding

March 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.