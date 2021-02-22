Abby Dowse tantalized followers with her killer cleavage in a new post shared to Instagram over the weekend. The Australian hottie crammed her buxom curves in a cut-out bralette that flashed major skin, letting it all hang out as she sprawled out on the floor of her living room.
The whole of Abby's athletic, gym-honed figure was on display in the eye-popping photo, which can be seen below. While fans were able to admire her lean midsection and long, chiseled pins, her chest was closer to the camera, treating the audience with a tempting view of her perky assets. Keep scrolling to see the risqué pic.