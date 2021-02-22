Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
Abby Dowse Bares Massive Cleavage In Risqué Bralette & Unzipped Jeans
Abby Dowse tantalized followers with her killer cleavage in a new post shared to Instagram over the weekend. The Australian hottie crammed her buxom curves in a cut-out bralette that flashed major skin, letting it all hang out as she sprawled out on the floor of her living room. 

The whole of Abby's athletic, gym-honed figure was on display in the eye-popping photo, which can be seen below. While fans were able to admire her lean midsection and long, chiseled pins, her chest was closer to the camera, treating the audience with a tempting view of her perky assets. Keep scrolling to see the risqué pic.

Rocking The Hot Lingerie
Abby Dowse poses in bed in a sexy pink lace teddy.
Instagram| Abby Dowse

The blond bombshell put on a busty show in a see-through bralette made out of a flimsy lace fabric that left very little to the imagination. The cream number was a neck holder style complete with a saucy cleavage window for an NSFW look. It had underwire cups that gave it a slight push-up effect and a delicate fringed trim that further lured the gaze to Abby's exposed cleavage.

The 31-year-old model coupled the top with seriously distressed jeans, which she left unzipped and pulled down to reveal her panties. The skimpy bottoms, which matched her bralette, featured a low-rise waistline that bared her incredibly toned tummy. Meanwhile, their spaghetti side straps came up above her hips, accentuating her impossibly tiny waist. 

Abby gave fans a better look at her lingerie in a follow-up post in which she was pantsless and got down on her knees on the floor. Scroll through to see the racy ensemble.   

Abby Strikes A Sultry Pose
Abby Dowse poses provocatively with her legs crossed while wearing a super revealing black mini dress and heels.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

When it comes to showing off her incredible curves on Instagram, Abby is in a class all by herself. In this particular snap, which can be viewed below, the smokeshow lounged on her back on a fuzzy rug. She looked up at the lens with a beguiling stare and spread open her legs as she put her feet up on the couch. Due to the upside-down angle, the cutout on her bralette formed a heart-shaped pattern that ensured all eyes were glued to her busty cleavage. 

Abby opted to ditch her shoes, going barefoot and giving fans a peek at her flawless pedicure. She styled her long tresses in tousled curls that spilled all around her head, adding to her sultry vibe. She raised one arm and sunk her fingers into her wild mane. She placed her other hand on her waist, seemingly tugging at her panties. 

She Loves A Casual-Sexy Look 
Abby Dowse puls down her unzipped ripped jeans to reveal her white lacy lingerie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

This is not the first time Abby has paired her lingerie with denim pieces for a seductive yet laid-back look. A quick browse of her page shows the babe is a clear fan of casual-sexy outfits and often coordinates racy underwear with ripped jeans to pull off provocative yet nonchalant looks

This time around, the model opted for skinny jeans in a light-blue color that complemented her nude-toned lingerie and honeyed, bronzed tan. She added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, rocking hoop earrings, several rings on her fingers, and a dainty bracelet on each wrist. 

Fans Go Wild Over Abby's Hotness
Abby Dowse spreads her legs while sitting on a couch wearing unbuttoned cutoffs, a crop top, and heels.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The steamy upload seemed to have sent quite a few pulses racing among Abby's 3 million followers on Instagram. The bombshell received more than 42,400 likes and 780 comments for the sultry share. While some were left speechless by the smoking-hot look and chose to express their adoration only with emoji, others got creative in their messages and showered the model with effusive praise.

"Wowwwww the cut of this top is incredible on you," one person complimented Abby's outfit, leaving a drooling-face and fire emoji for emphasis. "The way you’re looking at the camera [is] so stunning with those gorgeous eyes," they added.

"You fell off the sofa?" quipped a second Instagrammer.

"Another wild hair day, amazing," chimed in a third user.

"Well you got my heart pounding now Gorgeous!! Have a lovely Sunday Sweetheart!" wrote a four admirer.

