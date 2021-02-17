Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: ‘Should I Make It Permanent?’

Jennifer Lee treated her Instagram followers to some sexy pictures and videos of herself in Mexico modeling a cute bikini on the beach.

In the photos, Jennifer posed on a white sandy beach with the gentle waves rolling onto the shores, and the blue sky featured several white wispy clouds. The model remained the focus, though, and she wore a black and white print bikini that connected between her generous breasts with a silver logo. The triangle fabric cups protected her modestly while revealing a generous amount of her ample cleavage and a bit of underboob on both sides. The matching bottoms dipped down in a “V” in the front, showcasing Jennifer’s flat tummy. The adjustable straps rose high over her hips, with additional silver logos on each side.

Jennifer wore her long brown hair in a loose bun at the back of her head. She accessorized with large gold-rimmed sunglasses, hoop earrings, and two necklaces with pendants that rested on her sunkissed chest. A small temporary shark tattoo adorned her ribcage on one side.

The model lounged on one hip and rested her hand on the beach for the first photo. Jennifer led one hand up to her glasses and held her full lips open. She kept a similar pose for the second image, but she looked off in the distance with her lips closed. The positioning also highlighted her slender waist. She looked down and tugged on one side of the bottoms for the final photograph, showcasing the shark tattoo.

Next came a video where she sat on a striped towel, and she struck several poses while adjusting her swimsuit. Then she pulled her shades down and looked out over the top of them. The clip had a sparkle filter on it. The final slide was more footage of her with the sparkling accents, revealing more of her body, and Jennifer smiled at the camera.

At least 7,735 Instagram users expressed their appreciation for the post by hitting the like button. Nearly 150 also took a moment to leave a positive comment.

“No. Your body is flawless and perfect the way it is already. The only permanent thing ought to be your beautiful smile,” enthused one fan.

“Go for it! It looks hot on you. I love it,” a second follower gushed, including flames and hearts.

“Wow! You are so cute. Your tan is luscious. Enjoy your trip,” replied a third devotee, along with a palm tree and sun.

“Your body is on point! You’re my dream girl, Jennifer,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.