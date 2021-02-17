Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 16, with her latest update. The Brazilian bombshell and fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a minuscule bikini as she soaked up the sun by the pool.

The picture showed Lima lying on a lounge chair close to a swimming pool. She outstretched her arm, holding the camera in front of her face to capture the selfie. Lima tilted her head to the side a bit as she glanced into the lens. According to the geotag, she was in Maui, Hawaii, when the picture was taken.

Lima rocked a barely there two-piece-bathing suit boasting a nude tone with a golden shade to it. The bottoms were the star of the show. Consisting of just a small piece of fabric that ruched along the upper strap, they bared most of the model’s booty. The top was equally skimpy, having small triangle cups that put her cleavage on display.

Lima’s blond highlighted hair was parted in the middle and worn down in straight strands that she pulled over on the shoulder.

The picture showed a man diving in the background. Lima used the caption space to joke that the man had to go head first in the water to prevent him from staring.

The post has attracted more than 114,00 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments within nine hours of being published. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Lima’s incredible body and also to joke along with her humorous caption.

“Love this!! Simple and yet smoking,” one user wrote, pairing the words with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“And all her face was honey to my mouth.. and all her body pasture to mine eyes,” replied another one of her fans.

“Kudos to those dudes for having the fortitude to not be staring… they’re better men than I!” a third follower raved.

“Lmao that guy in the back is snorkeling,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Lima recently gave her followers something else to look at. She took to her Instagram feed to post a video in honor of Valentine’s Day that highlighted her amazing figure, as The Inquisitr has previously shared. The video showed a man lying in bed as he pulled the cover aside and stood up. He then walked toward the balcony where Lima could be found sporting a skimpy lingerie set. She walked toward the railing before turning around to face the viewer.