WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At ‘WrestleMania 37’

In a recent interview, reigning United States Champion Bobby Lashley revealed that he would like to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 in a potential dream match that might also involve a third competitor — erstwhile former superstar Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso in an interview that was published Monday, Lashley explained that he has been prioritizing WWE’s top title since he returned to the company in 2018. While he isn’t in the chase for a main-event belt at the moment, the 44-year-old grappler emphasized that he wants a shot at McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, given that he’s an “old-school” competitor with whom he has some “unfinished business.”

“We have history. We’ve met in the ring before, we were tag partners, and we know each other real well. Drew is ‘The Chosen One.’ That’s not me, I’m someone that fought for it. There is so much potential for our fights.”

In addition, Lashley said that he would prefer it if Lesnar is also involved in the match, as the former UFC heavyweight champion is “as real as it gets.” He stressed that he has long wanted to fight “The Beast Incarnate,” but acknowledged that there are a lot of other possibilities in the lead-up to WrestleMania and that he wouldn’t mind it if it’s just him and McIntyre competing for the title at the “Show of Shows.”

Currently, Lashley is embroiled in a feud with Riddle and Keith Lee, with all three men scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the United States title at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. He described his rivals as “phenomenal” individuals and promised to defeat both of them at the upcoming pay-per-view, acknowledging as well that their presence “adds a lot of clout” to the mid-card championship they’ll be fighting for.

If Lashley gets to challenge McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, that won’t be the first time he’ll be facing the Scotsman for the WWE Championship, as he unsuccessfully challenged for the belt at the Backlash pay-per-view in June 2020. However, rumors have long been circulating about the possibility of Lashley and Lesnar facing off in the squared circle, with one report from last year suggesting the bout could happen at SummerSlam.

That prediction, however, didn’t ring true, as Lesnar became a free agent after his contract expired in August and, as of last month, had yet to ink a new deal with Vince McMahon’s promotion in the run-up to Royal Rumble.