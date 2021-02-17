Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

Brit Manuela gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, February 16, with her most recent post. The American model and fitness star took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering new video of herself working on her tan while rocking a colorful bikini that bared plenty of her toned body.

The video-clip showed Brit sitting on the edge of the concrete floor on what looked to be a patio. She was in Palm Springs, Califonia, as she indicated via the tag. Throughout the footage, she could be seen squirting lotion on her and applying it all over her body.

Brit rocked a light purple two-piece bathing suit. It included a skimpy top with spaghetti two sets of parallel straps, one that tied behind her back and another that stretched over her shoulders. Two curtain-like cups attached to the parallel strings, leaving plenty of chest on display.

Her matching bottoms were equally skimpy, boasting thin straps that she pulled up high on her sides.

In the caption, Brit revealed that her post was an ad for Bali Body, a brand of Australian self-tanning products that often partners up with social media models to promote its name.

The post was a quick success with the fans. Within the first hour, it has been viewed more than 101,000 times, garnering upwards of 19,600 and 280 comments in as much time.

Her admirers flocked to the comments section to praise Brit and her good looks, and also to share their admiration for the model.

“This may be the best IG video of all time,” one user raved.

“Damm girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous [string of heart-eyes emoji] and you got me to fall for you,” replied another one of her fans.

“Brit I saw your story! Is everything okay? Love you,” asked a third fan, and Brit responded that she is OK, though she recently had a health scare and had to check for blood clots in her lungs.

“Oh my god QUEEEEEEN I need this,” added a fourth admirer.

Brit is well known among her many admirers for sharing posts that showcase her flawless physique. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she recently sent temperatures soaring when she uploaded a couple of images that saw her rocking a colorful outfit boasting a tropical print in orange, green, and white against a black background. The top featured a straight-cut neckline that teased her cleavage while the bottoms were pulled up high on her hips. She also wore a matching cover-up.