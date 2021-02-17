Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Josephine Skriver sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday, February 16, when she gave her 6.2 million Instagram followers quite a treat of a post. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a series of photos of herself hanging out with her beau in a bright bodysuit that bared her incredible figure.

All three photos captured Skriver in low light in a half-dark space. She sported a mustard yellow bodysuit that complemented her sun-kissed complexion. The garment featured large armholes that showcased a bit of sideboob. The high-cut legs bared her hips and put Skriver’s long legs on display.

In the first, Skriver was sitting on a bed and shot from the right as she hugged her knee. The second and third showed her standing in front of the bed, framing the feet of the photographer as well. In the last two, an open window overlooked bright green vegetation and the sun in the background.

Skriver used the caption space to dedicate the post to her boyfriend, the singer-songwriter Alexander DeLeon, also known as Bohnes. She praised the slow days they spend together enjoying each other’s company.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within eight hours of going live, it has garnered more than 96,500 likes and upwards of 230 comments.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to express their overall admiration for Skriver and to share how they felt about this particular slideshow.

“[J]o are u gonna do a zoom meeting again? I couldn’t join it bc I was inactive and meet or talk with you is one of the biggest dreams of [mine],” one user asked.

“I love how you guys love each other and have fun, I hope u always be happy,” replied another one of her fans.

“You 2 are so cute, love the jungle outside too, looks like a perfect place to relax,” a third user chimed in.

“Your smile is beautiful like the sunshine,” added a fourth admirer.

Being a supermodel, it is no surprise Skriver often shares posts to her Instagram feed that highlight her body. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently uploaded an image in which she could be seen rocking a two-piece bathing suit that hugged her curves in all the right places. The set featured a salmon pink print against a light blue background. The bikini top was cut into a bandeau design with a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage.