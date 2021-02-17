Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

Olivia Mathers tantalized her 615,000 Instagram followers earlier this week when she treated them to a sizzling new post. The Australian stunner and social media model took to her page to upload a sexy photo that saw her rocking a lingerie set that did her sensational curves nothing but favors.

In the photo, Mathers was seen sitting on the edge of what appeared to be a bathtub. She faced the camera, sitting in a three-quarter pose with her legs in the tub. She took one hand to her head as if brushing the hair away from her face.

Mather smoldered in a two-piece set crafted out of white lace, which made her tan skin stand out. The bra had demi-cups covered with lace. The material gave the garment a sheer effect, though the designs were enough to censor the shot.

On her lower body, Mathers rocked a pair of matching bottoms made from solid white with a lace waistband, which she pulled up high on her sides.

Mather wore her light brown hair parted on the side and styled in perfectly straight strands that hung down her back.

In the caption, Mathers revealed that the post was an ad for Bali Body, an Australian brand of self-tanning products that is popular among social media models.

On this particular occasion, she was promoting the brand’s Express Bronze Bundle, which Mathers stated was perfect for Valentine’s Day.

The post has attracted more than 15,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments since going live. Unsurprisingly, Mathers’s fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments, praising her beauty, sensuality, ensemble, and overall beauty.

“Wow stunning and super sexy dive. So much beauty and luscious baby. Excellent lingerie. Happy Valentine’s Day my Love. Hugs & Kisses Honey,” one of her fans chimed in.

“There is not something more beautiful,” replied another one of her fans.

“You’re glowing babe,” a third fan raved.

“But you’re already golden! Happy Valentine’s,” added a fourth admirer, adding a winky emoji after the words.

